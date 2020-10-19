TriNet Group (TNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNET opened at $70.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. TriNet Group has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.66.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In related news, SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 59,747 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $4,026,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,395 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

