TriNet Group (TNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNET opened at $70.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. TriNet Group has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.66.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In related news, SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 59,747 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $4,026,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,395 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Earnings History for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amgen Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Amgen Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
SEI Investments to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
SEI Investments to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
New Residential Investment Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
New Residential Investment Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Las Vegas Sands Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Las Vegas Sands Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Harmonic to Release Earnings on Monday
Harmonic to Release Earnings on Monday
Cohen & Steers to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Cohen & Steers to Release Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report