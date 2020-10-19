Computer Task Group (CTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $89.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.82. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

