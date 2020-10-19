PACCAR (PCAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $91.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

