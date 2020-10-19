Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $78.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Bank of America increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

