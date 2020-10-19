OneMain (OMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OMF opened at $35.74 on Monday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

