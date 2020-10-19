NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NEP opened at $65.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.