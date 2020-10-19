Silvergate Capital (SI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

NYSE:SI opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

