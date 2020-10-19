Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSD opened at $96.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $60,014.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,366.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

