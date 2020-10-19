Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.