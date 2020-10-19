Lithia Motors (LAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $274.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.20 and a 200-day moving average of $173.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $288.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.29.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.