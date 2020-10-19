Boston Private Financial (BPFH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Private Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BPFH opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $525.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Boston Private Financial Company Profile
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.
