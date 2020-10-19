TrueBlue (TBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of TBI opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $644.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

TBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.