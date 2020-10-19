RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB opened at $12.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $242.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In related news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.