Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Down 14.5% in September

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Air Industries Group worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.07 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

