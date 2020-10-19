Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will announce sales of $532.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.27 million to $700.00 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $773.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after buying an additional 1,302,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 90.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 572,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,687,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565,749 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,373,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.59 on Monday. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

