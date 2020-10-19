FY2021 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Decreased by Analyst

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.94. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Earnings History and Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

