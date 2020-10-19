Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Lifted by Analyst

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2022 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

NYSE PNC opened at $111.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 15,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

