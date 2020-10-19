Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Jeld-Wen reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on JELD. Benchmark lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Earnings History and Estimates for Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)

