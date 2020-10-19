Analysts Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to post $548.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.18 million. Snap posted sales of $446.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.04.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $318,042.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,936 shares in the company, valued at $31,843,868.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,982.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,750.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,723 shares of company stock valued at $105,860,881.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Snap by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Snap by 600.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.