Head to Head Survey: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) vs. Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (NASDAQ:BBUCQ)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starbucks and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $26.51 billion 3.90 $3.60 billion $2.83 31.28 Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse.

Volatility and Risk

Starbucks has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has a beta of 20.77, meaning that its share price is 1,977% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Starbucks and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 0 13 15 0 2.54 Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Starbucks currently has a consensus target price of $86.76, suggesting a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Starbucks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Starbucks is more favorable than Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 5.56% -22.26% 6.26% Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Starbucks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Starbucks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Starbucks beats Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. It offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brand names. As of October 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 31,000 stores. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC. The company offers craft brewed beer brewed on site. Its units offer approximately 10 different types of beers ranging from light golden ale to full-bodied stout. It also offers customers, hard liquors; and also sells merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items bearing the Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse name and logo.

