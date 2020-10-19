Analyzing Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and B2Gold (OTCMKTS:BTG)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

This table compares Corvus Gold and B2Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A B2Gold $1.16 billion 6.24 $293.38 million $0.14 49.07

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corvus Gold and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 241.20%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than B2Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B2Gold beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.