Head to Head Comparison: JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) versus Brookfield Asset Management (OTCMKTS:BAM)

JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares JV Group and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JV Group N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Asset Management 1.30% 0.78% 0.27%

This table compares JV Group and Brookfield Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JV Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Asset Management $67.83 billion 0.78 $2.81 billion $1.73 19.50

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than JV Group.

Risk and Volatility

JV Group has a beta of 4.06, indicating that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of JV Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JV Group and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JV Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management 0 3 4 1 2.75

Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $41.54, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than JV Group.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats JV Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

JV Group Company Profile

JV Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Prestige Prime Office, Limited provided furnished, equipped, and staffed office space. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc. and changed its name to JV Group, Inc. in April 2012. JV Group, Inc. is based in Arvada, Colorado.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders. We manage a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. We earn asset management income for doing so and align our interests with our clients by investing alongside them. We have an exceptionally strong balance sheet, with over $30 billion of capital invested, primarily in our four listed partnerships: Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners and Brookfield Business Partners. This access to large-scale capital enables us to make investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes that few managers are able to do. We create value for BAM shareholders in the following ways: As an asset manager Â- by investing both our own capital and that of our investors Â- this enables us to increase the scale of our operations, and enhances our financial returns through base management fees and performance-based income; as an investor and capital allocator Â- we strive to invest at attractive valuations, particularly in value-oriented situations that create opportunities for superior valuation gains and cash flow returns, or by monetizing assets at appropriate times to realize value; and as an owner-operator Â- we constantly work to increase the value of the assets within our operating businesses and the cash flows they produce through our operating expertise, development capabilities and effective financing.

