Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) versus NOW (OTCMKTS:DNOW) Head-To-Head Survey

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and NOW (NYSE:DNOW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coil Tubing Technology and NOW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NOW 0 1 3 0 2.75

NOW has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 87.15%. Given NOW’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NOW is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of NOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of NOW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 10.84, indicating that its stock price is 984% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOW has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and NOW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NOW $2.95 billion 0.20 -$97.00 million $0.23 23.52

Coil Tubing Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NOW.

Profitability

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and NOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A NOW -20.73% -2.34% -1.63%

Summary

NOW beats Coil Tubing Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coil Tubing Technology

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NOW

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items. The company also provides machine, cutting, power, and hand tools; OEM equipment including pumps, generator sets, air and gas compressors, dryers, blowers and valves; and warehouse and inventory management solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support. In addition, it offers supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

