IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Head to Head Review

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IEC Electronics and Key Tronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.64 $4.75 million N/A N/A Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.22 $4.76 million $0.44 20.77

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.6% of IEC Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IEC Electronics and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics 3.67% 21.91% 6.54% Key Tronic 1.06% 4.13% 1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IEC Electronics and Key Tronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

IEC Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given IEC Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IEC Electronics is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Risk & Volatility

IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The ompany manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

