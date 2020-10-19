FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $135.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FirstService has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FirstService by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

