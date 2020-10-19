Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of analysts have commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 114,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Insmed by 51.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Insmed by 220.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 547,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 376,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.48. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

