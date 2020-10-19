Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $379.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 25.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

