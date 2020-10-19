Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 105.25 ($1.38).

DC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:DC opened at GBX 93.05 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23. Dixons Carphone plc has a twelve month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.