Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The company had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 765.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,284,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 558,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 59,641 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

