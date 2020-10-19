Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SCM. National Securities upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 20,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $361,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

