Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SCM. National Securities upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 20,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $361,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CARBO Ceramics versus Owens Corning Financial Comparison
CARBO Ceramics versus Owens Corning Financial Comparison
Head to Head Survey: Starbucks vs. Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse
Head to Head Survey: Starbucks vs. Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse
Analyzing Corvus Gold and B2Gold
Analyzing Corvus Gold and B2Gold
Critical Review: CARBO Ceramics and Owens Corning
Critical Review: CARBO Ceramics and Owens Corning
Head to Head Comparison: JV Group versus Brookfield Asset Management
Head to Head Comparison: JV Group versus Brookfield Asset Management
Coil Tubing Technology versus NOW Head-To-Head Survey
Coil Tubing Technology versus NOW Head-To-Head Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report