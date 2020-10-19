Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

