ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADDYY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

ADDYY stock opened at $166.25 on Monday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.82.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

