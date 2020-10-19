Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.33.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

MASI opened at $237.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.94. Masimo has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $6,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,492 shares of company stock worth $26,785,868 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,926,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,500,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 388,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,867,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

