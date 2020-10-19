Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $60.91 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

