Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 55.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.33 million, a PE ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

