New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 148,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 149,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

Analyst Recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

