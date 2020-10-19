Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.11. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.