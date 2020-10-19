Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Increases By 23.1%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IAUGY opened at $17.20 on Monday. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers consumer insurance products, including motor vehicle, home and contents, business packages, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, and commercial motor and fleet motor, as well as lifestyle and leisure, such as boat, veteran and classic car, and caravan insurance.

