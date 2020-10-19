Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Short Interest Update

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after buying an additional 180,809 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Sidoti increased their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $359.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $363.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

