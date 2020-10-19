Short Interest in PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rises By 23.1%

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Danske cut shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DNB Markets cut shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $21.71 on Monday. PANDORA A /S/S has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.52 million for the quarter.

About PANDORA A /S/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

