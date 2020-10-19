eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
eDreams ODIGEO stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.55.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
