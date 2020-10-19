eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

eDreams ODIGEO stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its products and services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

