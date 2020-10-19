Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROYL opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Royale Energy Funds has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Royale Energy Funds Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

