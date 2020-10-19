Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Zogenix by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zogenix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zogenix by 47.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

