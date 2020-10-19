ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BOCOM International started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after buying an additional 192,980 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.84 on Monday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.