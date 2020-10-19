Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Rises By 23.2%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 3,237,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,301.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPTF shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

SNPTF opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

