Gogold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

Gogold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 325,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Gogold Resources from $2.15 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Gogold Resources stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Gogold Resources has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

