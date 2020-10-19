nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 936.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

