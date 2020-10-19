Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.60 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $678.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

