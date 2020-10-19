Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SHECY opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.12. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHECY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

