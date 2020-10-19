Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Update

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 177,438 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,520,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

